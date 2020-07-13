Anti-Corruption: Let Us Regain Our Continent From Corruption – Buhari To African Leaders



The Commander in Chief of Armed Forces across the Federation, has recently advised African leaders to help step up the fight in eradicating corruption from the Continent.

He recently made this proclamation in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina to the President of south Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa in respect to commemoration of the Continent’s Anti-Corruption day.

Buhari bemoaned the corrupt practises being carried out across the Federation, and in the same time urged African leaders in ensuring that there is immediate actualizing of the Common African Position on Assets Recovery.

According to him, “ the focus still remains on the continent’s ability in forging the kind of partnership across National governments, that will assist in the rapid development of Africa”. He also called on all youths, women, civil society, and organizations to ensure socio- economic, political and sustainable developments that will aid and sustain humanity.

He further said that the situation, has left a huge gap in the fight for sustainable development, while revealing also that the only way the continent stands a chance against corruption; is for every African leaders to come together so the issue can be addressed once and for all.