Anxiety as Gbajabiamila’s Security Aide Allegedly Kills Newspaper Vendor In Abuja

By Seun Adeuyi



A Policeman attached to the convoy of Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has allegedly shot dead a newspaper vendor.



According to the Punch newspaper, the incident occurred at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, around 3pm on Thursday, causing panic in the area.



The victim identified as Ifeanyi Okereke was subsequently rushed to the National Hospital by his brother and some police officers, where he reportedly died.



The newspaper reported that the shooting incident happened when Okereke and other street vendors selling on the Shehu Shagari Way, Three Arms Zone, flocked around the convoy of the speaker.



Punch quoted the Chairman of the Newspapers Vendors Association in FCT, Etim Eteng, to have said Okereke died at the National Hospital shortly after the incident.



“The speaker called to give vendors money and the security aide just shot him (Okereke) in the head. He was rushed to the National Hospital where he died some hours later,” he told the media house on the telephone.



When contacted, ASP Mariam Yusuf, the FCT police spokesperson, could not confirm whether the incident was reported to the police