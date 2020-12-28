Anybody Working Against ESN Will Regret Actions – IPOB

By Adejumo Enock

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has promised that it will make anybody who may attempt to work against the success of its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) regret its actions.

Today Ng reported that the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful reported that IPOB through intelligence gathering has discovered that some governors from the southeast have engaged traditional rulers, and President Generals of communities to attack the security outfit to pave way for a personal confrontation with the army.

Powerful said, “IPOB under the command of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that the treacherous Governors of the Old Eastern Region, are now recruiting traditional rulers, President Generals and politicians to moblise some local vigilantes to engage Eastern Security Network, ESN in their various localities”.

“The game plan is to orchestrate crisis between the vigilante groups and ESN to pave the way for Nigeria soldiers to attack ESN personnel”.

His words, “We therefore, wish to warn all local vigilantes in every state of Biafra who have been/may be contacted or are being recruited by the masterminds of this evil agenda through the traditional rulers and President Generals of any community or town in Biafraland to attack ESN operatives to have a rethink. Embarking on such unholy mission is suicidal”.

“Anyone, vigilante group, community, traditional ruler or President General, political elite or anybody under any guise who will connive with the enemy to expose or attack ESN in their locality will live in eternal regret of such satanic mission. It’s not a threat but a promise!”.

“ESN is a child of necessity which has come to stay. The failure of governors from the South East and South South to float a regional security outfit to protect the people against terrorists gave birth to ESN to do what the cowardly governors have failed to do. It’s the people’s movement and no amount of sabotage can stop it. Anyone standing in its way shall be crushed”.

“May we also advise the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to stop dissipating energy towards stopping ESN, and rather channel it against Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits and other terrorists rampaging the North”.

“They should be concerned about rescuing the North from the enclave of terrorists instead of wasting resources to hunt down ESN personnel securing Biafra land against terrorists”.