Anyone That Leaves PDP for APC Is Taken Away By Covetousness – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said anyone who leaves the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) is driven by covetousness.

While featuring on Channels Television Politics Today, on Sunday, Fayose said, “May I say this to you, very clearly. In the book of James one from verse four. The Bible says a man is taken away in his own covetousness. Anyone who leaves PDP for APC at this time must be taken away by his own covetousness”.

When asked whether the PDP is falling apart, considering the defection of some politicians to APC and the rumours of Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, leaving the party, the Governor expressed that anyone that leaves PDP for APC is taken away by covetousness.

When reacting to whether he can defect to the APC, the former Ekiti governor said, APC cannot offer him anything, as his party gave him the opportunity to become governor when he was 42 years old.

According to him, “I’m over 60. What do I want to become? I was governor at 42. All the opportunities anybody could offer, PDP offered me”.

“I will not go to APC. What is missing? Some people choose to be dishonourable. Not me. I will rather go and be the husband of my wife, Feyisetan Fayose, and my son”. He said.

While speaking on the rumours about Fani-Kayode defection to APC, Fayose said FFK is going nowhere.

He added that the purported defection is not true as he has spoken to him several times.

He said, “I know FFK is going nowhere. What they are saying is not true. I have spoken to FFK about six times. What they are saying is not true. I’m 100 percent sure”.

Reacting to the Igangan crisis in Oyo state, Fayose said, “Governor Makinde needs to be more proactive. Oyo state is a big state. Look at the incident that happened in Igangan,” he said.

The Former Governor noted that “When a similar case happened in Ekiti, I was there, same day. I took charge of that community. I slept in that community as a fact, and immediately they mentioned names here and there, instead of fighting them, I went to look for them and brought everybody to the roundtable”.

“This I’m saying to you, I have told governor Makinde. I sat him down and I told him, ‘your excellency, borrow from our experiences; we are generals in this field”. He said.