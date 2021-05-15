‘Anyone Who Wants to Die Over Ban on Open Grazing Should Hang on a Pole’ – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers has sworn to implement the ban on open grazing by southern governors, adding that those who want to die over his decision is free to do so.

Wike made the statement while speaking at a reception in his honour by the people of the Ogoni ethnic nationality in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, where he was conferred with a chieftaincy title.

He said; “If anyone wants to die, let him go and die and hang himself on an electric pole. We (Southern Governors) have taken a decision and there is no going back. Enough is enough,”.

Wike in his statement, noted that southerners were not second-class citizens in Nigeria, and as such, can take decisions regarding how they will be governed.

He said: “Nobody should play God. We will flog them again. Militarization of election will not work. Didn’t they bring Army before? Did it work? We will flog them again.

The governor also vowed to resist any form of militarisation of elections in Rivers, saying nobody should play God.