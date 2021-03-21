APC On Verge Of Collapsing — Tambuwal

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is at the verge of collapsing, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said.

The governor made the assertion during the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for the forthcoming local government election in the state.

APC has boycotted the election, citing irregularities.

But Tambuwal said the party withdrew from the election because it is entangled in problems, both at the national and state levels.

He added that there is nothing that APC could show as its achievement since coming on board in 2015.

According to him, “The party is enmeshed in problems and it will soon collapse.”

The governor, however called on the people to cooperate with security agencies in their bid to restore peace.

He said, “We have been supporting them in our own way. And you know, our support has a limit because we cannot buy weapons for them as this is a prerogative of the federal government.”

While noting that his government is executing projects in all nooks and crannies of the state, he urged the people to imbibe the culture of safeguarding public facilities.

Tambuwal assured the 5000 that decamped to the party from APC of fairness.

The APC had withdrawn from the polls slated for March 27, alleging that members of the State Independent Electoral Commission were card carrying members of PDP. It further alleged that, local government in the state were bastardized and starved of fund by the current administration.