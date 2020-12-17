APC Calls For Investigation Of Northwest Governor Linked to Kankara Abduction

By Adejumo Enock

The All Progressive Congress, APC has warned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP against politicising the abduction of schoolboys in Katsina State.

The Party challenged security agencies to investigate reports linking a Northwest governor to security issues and other violent crime in the region.

This was contained in a statement signed by Yekini Nabena, APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary on Thursday in Abuja.

The Party accused the Peoples Democratic Party of seeing political gains from insecurity issues in the country.

APC in its statement said, “Our security agencies have intelligence reports linking one of the North West governors of colluding and sponsoring the violent and crimimal activities of bandits in the zone. I wont give details because of the sensitive and security nature of the issue. However, relevant security agencies must as a mater of urgency investigate the report and determine its veracity. Human life is not what we should play political chess games with”.

According to the statement, “We must shun enemies of the country including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who seek political gains from issues of insecurity”.

The Party further stated that, “Our security agencies must also be alert to plots to further destabilise the North-west region and frustrate the quick and safe release of students abducted following late Kankara Katsina State: Student kidnapping for [GSSS Kankara Katsina State] secondary school”.