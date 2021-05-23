APC Chairman Should Be Careful Lest He Dies Like Attahiru Ibrahim – Prophet Ayodele

Elijah Ayodele, leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned Mai Mala Buni, the constitutionally illegal National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to be wary lest he dies in a plane crash.

The controversial seer who incidentally did not see the Ill-fated military aeroplane crash that killed Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff, asked Nigerians pray against repeat of such a calamity.

He said: ‘’I see another Military aircraft that is about to crash, we need prayers to avert this from happening, only God can save us from this in Nigeria, Let’s continue praying to God, there is nothing God can’t do.

‘’The governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni, who is also the interim chairman of the APC should avoid flying by air on the 2nd and 3rd Of October, 2021 with his reconciliation team on the same aircraft.

“What I see is dangerous. Let them yield to this warning. I also want to advise the aviation industry to ensure all aircrafts are in good conditions before approving them to operate in Nigeria.Do all the necessary checks to avoid sad happenings.’’