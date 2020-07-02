APC Crisis: Ajulo writes PMB, Buni, Tinubu, wants Constitutional amendment

Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Appeal Committee for the Edo State Governorship Primary Election, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has written President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party on the need to amend its Constitution and forestall future crisis.

In the letter dated July 1, 2020, and copied the Governor of Yobe state, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni who is also the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Dr. Ajulo reminded the party of the danger in not having a structure that would allow party members ventilate their grievances.

The former National Secretary of Labour Party who also copied Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu noted that while crisis in such a large party cannot be avoided, there must be effective mechanisms for redress.

He cited the predicament of Senator Lawali Shuaibu, the former Deputy National Chairman, North, who had an axe to grind with the party leadership but who had no channel through which to air his grievanves.

He said; ”While acknowledging Mr. President’s recommendations and the decision of the National Executive Committee of the Party to dissolve the National Working Committee and approving the immediate discontinuation of all pending litigations involving the party and its members, Your Excellency, I am inclined to admonish that castigating members of a political party for trying to vent their grievances in a court of competent jurisdiction where there is no adequate provision and procedures in the party’s Constitution is unfair and amounts to an unjust denial of fair hearing”.

Ajulo who was Secretary of the Appeal Committee for the Edo State Governorship Primary Election said he discovered that there are no constitutional mechanisms in place to guide the modality for venting grievances by any aggrieved aspirants in the party.

”The Committee was compelled to draft guidelines/practice directions for effective realization of its mandate.

”It is thereby recommended that there should be an amendment of the Party’s Constitution and an Administrative Tribunal should be set up to hear and determine any grievance of any aggrieved member of the party. Members of such Tribunal should include past judicial officers, Arbitrators and Political technocrats who are without any political bias”, he said in the letter.