APC Crisis: Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu Says He Has A Serious Problem With Adams Oshiomhole

Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has disclosed that he has a problem with the suspended Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

According to Shuaibu, he is not satisfied with Oshiomhole’s handling of situation rocking the APC at the moment.

Shuaibu stated on Channels Television’s Programmer ‘Politics Today‘.

The Deputy Governor argued that his issue is not with the ruling party, but with the immediate past governor of Edo State.

He said: “I suffered to build APC if I look back and see what I have laboured for. But what I am happy about is that I am happy to consolidate and make history on the issue of godfatherism in Edo State”.

When quizzed about his experience in the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shuaibu said there is a bureaucratic process in the opposition party which makes operation flow better than in the APC.

In his words: “One thing I found in PDP is that they have a way of quickly resolving issues, what I have seen with them is completely different from where I am coming from (APC).”