APC Crisis: Sacked NWC divided over plans to challenge dissolution by NEC

Immediate-past National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress,APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu has declared his support and submission to the decision of the party.

According to him it will no longer be necessary to seek legal redress as the decision of the party supercedes individual interest.

Earlier on Thursday, 18 members of the sacked National Working Committee, NWC, had said they were consulting with their lawyers before taking any action regarding their fate. They had also declared as illegal the meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, which purportedly sacked them from office.

Issa-Onilu in a statement issued in Abuja counselled stakeholders of the party to subordinate their personal interests within the larger interests of the party and support the caretaker committee to move the party forward.

He said; “President Muhammadu Buhari along with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday dissolved the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“I was not just a proud member of that organ, I was also the Spokesman of the party. It was a privilege to have had the opportunity to serve under the governing party of a government led by President Buhari.

“However, by this statement, I am speaking in my personal capacity and not for anyone or group.

“I have reflected on the events of the past few days and the outcome of Thursday’s NEC meeting and as a party man, I declare my support for the actions taken by Mr. President.

“Like the President said, the party was ominously hanging on a cliff and as expected, something had to give way because the APC could not have continued along that obvious path of destruction.

“I therefore call on every member to rally round the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee led by H.E. Mai Mala Buni, an experienced party administrator and other eminent members of that committee who, of course, are our compatriots, as they embark on the process of rebuilding our party to the height we all desire.

“Ours must be a party that is strong and truly progressive; one that can provide our government the support it requires to deliver more dividends of democracy.

“We all have the obligation to subordinate our individual interests to the collective interests of our government and country.

“The task of preserving President Muhammadu Buhari’s unprecedented legacies is not negotiable”.