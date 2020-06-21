APC Crisis: ‘You Remain Suspended’ — Ward Chairman Tells Oshiomhole

Oshawo Stephen, Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako Ward 10, has debunked reports that the suspension of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has been lifted.

This was contained in a statement hours after Secretary of Ward 10, Emuakemeh Sule said 17 members out of 26 signed the resolution lifting Oshiomhole’s suspension.

Recall that Oshiomhole was suspended by the party in November following his protracted disagreement with Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

It was on this basis that a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory ordered Oshiomhole’s suspension as APC national chairman.

While reading his committee’s resolution dated June 4, Sule said they did not find any merit in the allegations that led to the suspension of Oshiomhole.

However, Stephen said in a statement that the ward executives who were elected into office in 2018 remain intact and have not been displaced by anybody, describing the claims of the lifting of the suspension as a charade.

“The suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward executives remains valid. The statements to the contrary in the media are false and should be disregarded. We stand by our decision and have no reservation on the action as it is in the best interest of the party.

“The ward executives as well as our counterparts at the Etsako West Local Government level stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole for his divisive role in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State,” the statement read partly.