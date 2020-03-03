APC Did Not Achieve Required Constitutional Spread In Imo – PDP Tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is hearing an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha’s counsel, seeking the court to set aside the judgement made on Imo.

A seven man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, is presiding over the judgement review.

Kanu Agabi (SAN) is leading the lead counsels to the first and second respondents applicant, Emeka Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) while DamianDodo(SAN) represents Governor Hope Uzodimna and the All Progressive Congress.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is represented by Tanimu Inuwa.

Ihedioha’s counsel told the court that they were not challenging it judgement but only persuading the court to change its mind.

Agabi said Uzodimna’s election was not based on facts, and claimed it was marred by malpractice.

“The next point, 34 times in the judgement, reference was made to 334 polling units but they tendered results for 366 while there are 388 polling units.

“They said that the number of votes cast at the election exceeded the number of accreditation by over 129,000; they branded the election as invalid,” he said.

“Now being invalid, how do they now become elected?

Agabi also said that there was fraud in the judgement that enthroned Uzodimna as governor.

“The judgment did not show that they achieved the required constitutional spread” adding that it was a “fraud.”

Agabi also said that Ozodinma’s camp had described Ihedioha’s election as invalid.

He also pointed out that the Imo case was different from Bayelsa’s.

“We ask the court to nullify, set aside the judgement and restore the Court of Appea verdict,” Agabi said

But Damian Dodo, Uzodimna’s counsel asked the court to dismiss the applications for being incompetent and for lack of merit.

He also said that the court cannot seat on appeal in it’s judgment.

Ihedioha’s counsel, Agabi had earlier prayed the court to withdraw a prior motion he filed on the 5th of February, which was to revisit the judgement made by the court.

Damian Dodo, Uzodinma’s counsel said he was not opposing the application made by Ihedioha’s counsel.

In a unanimous ruling, the panel struck out the motion and written address filed by Kanu Agabi.