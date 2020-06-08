APC Displays Obaseki’s Certificate, Publishes Documents for five other Aspirants 



Grace Udofia

As preparations for the Edo state gubernatorial elections continues the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has published the required documents of all six governorship aspirants in the state, stating that the party is ready to welcom any objection from its members on the documents presented by the aspirants.



The election which has been scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to hold by September 19, 2020 has the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, his major opponent Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwe, all of whose documents have been published by the party.



A close look at the document reveals that Gov. Obaseki had six credits and three passes in his O’Level certificate, a document which has been at the heart of controversies regarding the governor’s eligibility to secure a university admission which required five credits.

Obaseki in his 1973 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificate submitted for screening, scored as follows: English P7, Literature P7, CRK C6, History A3, Geography C6 and Chemistry P8. There was no Mathematics or Arithmetic in the certificate.



The governor had proceeded to the Institute of Continuous Education between 1976-1979 before gaining admission into University of Ibadan, where he studied Classics.



Recall that there had been a move by one of the states citizen known as Edobor Williams and several others against the incumbent Governor, prompting the decision by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC last week to say it would publish the credentials and other particulars of all the six governorship aspirants in Edo to allow members of the public file claims and objections that would assist the work of its screening committee.

The party said; “In our bid to ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from our recent shocking experiences, we are determined to avoid any lapses in the process. Therefore, we are making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to our party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in the submission by the aspirants.



“Consequently, the various submissions will be displayed at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020 for claims and objections.



“We are inviting party members and indeed members of the public to assist the screening committee by scrutinizing the information, credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the Screening Committee of counter and correct information, if applicable.



“Recall that in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, APC had earlier released its time table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2020 Governorship Primary Elections in Edo States.



“Accordingly, sales of nomination and expression of interest forms began at the APC National Secretariat from Wednesday 20th May to Tuesday 2nd June, 2020”.