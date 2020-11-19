APC Dissolves Ebonyi Exco, Appoints 15-Member Caretaker Executive

By Seun Adeuyi

Just a few hours after the dissolution of the State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) also dissolved the party’s Ebonyi State Working Committee.

This development was contained in a statement signed by the APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Thursday.

Nabena said the decision followed refusal of factions to withdraw court cases as directed by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

But BreakingTimes gathered that the dissolution is to accommodate Governor Umahi, who will automatically assume leadership of the party in the state.

A 15 member caretaker committee with Chairman as Stanley Okoro and Charles Ofoke as Secretary has been constituted by the CECPC to manage the party’s affairs and carry out the planned membership registration, update, and revalidation exercise in the State.

Other members are John Nwankata, Vice Chairman (North); Peter Nworie Ndubuisi, Vice Chairman (Central) and Ozoemena Njoku, Vice Chairman (South).

Also in the list are Engr. Ogbonnaya Igboke, Organising Secretary; Chidi Ogbuatu, Publicity Secretary; Barr. Ikaa, Ikaa Ukeni, Legal Adviser; Chief Paulinus Ali (Zomo), Treasurer; Chief Joseph Ozibo, Financial Secretary and Ogochukwu David Elem, Youth Leader.

Others include Odo Oluchi Juliet, Women Leader; Ogbonna David Nshii, Auditor; Adum Uchenna Basil, Physically Challenged; and Francis Obike Nweze, Welfare Secretary.

The statement urged the party supporters, members and leaders in Ebonyi state and other chapters to support and work towards the achievement of the peace and reconciliation mandate of the CECPC.