APC Extends Tenure Of Its Care Taker committee By Six Months

By Adejumo Enock

The All Progressive Congress, APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has extended the life span of its Caretaker and Special Convention Committee led by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni by six months.

The party further resolved to allow all new members to contest any party position and party primaries ahead of the 2023 elections without having to wait for two years.

Arising from its NEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the party disclosed that all party structures at states, wards, local governments, and zones have been dissolved.

Furthermore, the Party urged the opposition and all stakeholders to join hands with the federal government to end insecurity in Nigeria.

In attendance at the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari were Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President, Ahmad Lawan, Senate President, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Mai Mala Buni, Yobe Governor and some party officials.