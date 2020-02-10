APC faction rules out parallel primaries as Ize-Iyamu mulls endorsement

The crisis rocking the Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will end after the party’s nominations ahead of the state’s 2020 governorship election, a factional chairman of the party, David Imuse has assured. Imuse told The Guardian that the crisis would not lead to parallel primaries between the two factions as many have feared.

The factional APC chair gave assurance that the exercise would be successful but still maintained that his rival from the other faction remained suspended from the party. Buhari’s aide Onochie reacts to PDP’s threat to boycott future elections Meanwhile, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is reportedly interested in the APC guber ticket has expressed his readiness to abide by the decision of the party concerning who will be nominated as its candidate.

Ize-Iyamu said the position of the party is final, adding that he is ready to accept if the party chooses someone else while he also hopes that other aspirants will accept if the party chooses him.

“For many of us, we are ready to concede to the party’s position. Whoever the party wants is final. And if by the grace of God, it happens the party also chooses us, we also expect the same level of grace from them and that means to concede,” he said.