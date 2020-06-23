APC Factional National Chairman To Hold Emergency Meeting

Factional acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Victor Giadom has announced plans to hold an emergency meeting at the State House at time the party seem to be battling internal crisis.

Giadom informing the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party through a letter said he was constitutional authorised through a court order to immediately act as the National Chairman of the party.



In his letter he said, “I, Chief Victor Giadom, having been duly authorized by Court Order to Act as National Chairman of our great party and to preside over all meetings of the NWC and NEC hereby and with the consent of the President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR (who is the leader of our Party) reconvene the NEC meeting that was earlier billed to hold on the 17th of March, 2020, but was postponed. The reconvened meeting shall hold on Thursday, June 25th, 2020. Venue shall be the State House, Abuja”, he said.

“However, in keeping strictly to the COVID-19 Guidelines, the postponed NEC shall proceed by virtual means. The codes would be sent by text to the phone numbers of all NEC members. Those to be physically present at the State House, Abuja, would also be communicated”.

Earlier today the Inspector General of Police IGP, Muhammed Adamu had ordered the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force to seal off the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to avoid a break into the office of the Deputy National Secretary.



The action they said was necessitated by the need to ensure public order and safety in and around the secretariat was largely as a result of an alleged attempt by the newly-inaugurated Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Worgu Boms to access the office which is still occupied by the factional acting National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Giadom.