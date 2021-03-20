APC Has Not Fulfilled Any Campaign Promise – Kayode Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi, the Governor of Ekiti State has revealed that his party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, has not fulfilled any of its promises to Nigerians.

Fayemi revealed this on Hard Copy, a Channels Television’s programme on Friday evening.

APC before coming to power, promised to turn Nigeria to a first world country. The party, exploring all options it had including using the social media to disseminate lies against the then government, promised to tackle corruption, insecurity and redress the economy but denied making the promises years after taking over.

Its then candidate while in opposition, Muhammadu Buhari, had promised to deal with Boko Haram terrorists whose menace was rife at the time.

In the interview, Fayemi said ;“I’m not going to shy way from the expectations people had before we came to office. I was a leading player in the campaign that brought my principal (Muhammadu Buhari) to power,”.

“We promised Nigerians quite a number of things, particularly centering on security, anti-corruption, and on economic growth. Have we been able to attain all of what we promised? Obviously not.”

Buhari first defeated a sitting President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, at the March, 2015, presidential poll, after securing 15,424,921 votes against Jonathan’s 12, 853, 62, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the build-up to the poll, Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC), riding on the crest of “change” mantra, unveiled their plans for the country and Nigerians as encapsulated in the party’s manifesto.

It was upon these pledges that Nigerian voters threw their weight behind his candidature and that of his running mate, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and ushered them into office.

Then in February, 2019, President Buhari was re-elected after defeating a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the presidential poll.

He garnered 15,191,847 votes against Atiku’s 11,262,978.However, an analysis of the implementation of the pledges contained in the APC manifesto has revealed that the administration’s key promises have remained largely unfulfilled.