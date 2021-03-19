APC, INEC Manipulated 2019 Presidential Election Against PDP – Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State has revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lost the last presidential election due to manipulations by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in collusion with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and Security operatives.

Governor Bala who also serves as chairman of PDP’s 2019 Elections Review Committee made these remarks while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said; “The general impression within the party and within the country is that we actually won the election and that we lost to a lot of fraud, to a lot of manipulations either by the electoral umpire or by the security operatives,”

He went on to state that the PDP at the moment was not only weighing the alleged manipulations that led to the botching of their 2019 ambition but are looking inward to ensure that internal politics will not hamper future progress.

“We are not only looking at the other side, but we are also looking at ourselves, looking at our internal politics, and giving a level playing field for the youths and women who are a majority in terms of demographics and in terms of interest.”

“And of course, making sure that the electoral umpire, the INEC that is now instituting some reforms will also become impartial,” Governor Mohammed stated.

See VIDEO