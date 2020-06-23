APC Leadership Crisis: Police Seal Off Party’s National Secretariat

The National Secretariat of the APC(All Progressive Congress) has been sealed by orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

This is coming as a ripple effect of the internal leadership divisions that have rocked the ruling party in the past few weeks, triggered by the fast approaching Edo State 2020 Governorship elections.

The seal-off is reportedly aimed at ensuring peace around the secretariat. Members of APC’s NWC( National Working Commitee) who showed up at the party secretariat were prevented from gaining access to the party house, although members of staff and journalists were allowed to walk in without their cars.

The leadership squabble erupted following the suspension of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The party has remained undecided as to who becomes Acting National Chairman, as the party’s National Working Committee had affirmed former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, as the Acting National Chairman.

However, due to Mr Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence, the NWC went on to appoint the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Hilliard Etta to act on his behalf.

At the same time, APC Deputy National Secretary, Mr Victor Giadom declared himself as the acting National Chairman, on the strength of a Federal Capital Territory High Court order obtained on March 16.