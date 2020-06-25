APC List Members In Caretaker Committee

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has released a list it’s members appointed into the caretaker’s committee that will help in planing the party’s national convention.
The planned convention which the oar type has described as Extra-Ordinary Convention consists of the underlisted members.
- Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) – Chairman
- Isiaka Oyebola SW
- Ken Nnamani SE
- Stella Okorete – Women Representative
- Governor Sani Bello NC
- Dr. James Lalu – physically challenged
- Sen. Abubakar Yusuf- Senate Representative
- Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – House Representative
- David leon – SS
- Abba Ari -NW
- Prof. Tahir Mamman – NE
- Ismail Ahmed – Youth Representative
- Sen. Akpan Udoedehe- Secretary
The Caretaker Committee is to organize a National Convention within 6 months.