APC List Members In Caretaker Committee

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has released a list it’s members appointed into the caretaker’s committee that will help in planing the party’s national convention.

The planned convention which the oar type has described as Extra-Ordinary Convention consists of the underlisted members.

Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) – Chairman Isiaka Oyebola SW Ken Nnamani SE Stella Okorete – Women Representative Governor Sani Bello NC Dr. James Lalu – physically challenged Sen. Abubakar Yusuf- Senate Representative Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – House Representative David leon – SS Abba Ari -NW Prof. Tahir Mamman – NE Ismail Ahmed – Youth Representative Sen. Akpan Udoedehe- Secretary

The Caretaker Committee is to organize a National Convention within 6 months.