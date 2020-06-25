0 comments

APC List Members In Caretaker Committee

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has released a list it’s members appointed into the caretaker’s committee that will help in planing the party’s national convention.

The planned convention which the oar type has described as Extra-Ordinary Convention consists of the underlisted members.

  1. Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) – Chairman
  2. Isiaka Oyebola SW
  3. Ken Nnamani SE
  4. Stella Okorete – Women Representative
  5. Governor Sani Bello NC
  6. Dr. James Lalu – physically challenged
  7. Sen. Abubakar Yusuf- Senate Representative
  8. Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – House Representative
  9. David leon – SS
  10. Abba Ari -NW
  11. Prof. Tahir Mamman – NE
  12. Ismail Ahmed – Youth Representative
  13. Sen. Akpan Udoedehe- Secretary
The Caretaker Committee is to organize a National Convention within 6 months.

