APC Losses Top Party Member In Lagos State 

An high ranking member of the the All Progressives Congress,APC, in Lagos State Chief Lanre Razak is dead.

Razak aged 74, died on Saturday morning from an undisclosed ailment at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile announced his death in a statement made available to journalists.

In the statement Sanwo-Olu described Razak’s death as a rude shock, adding that he was a great politician, a strong party man and an advocate of masses-oriented programmes.

The governor said, “I am saddened by the death of one of our political leaders in Lagos APC, Chief Lanre Razak. He was a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He was an extremely loyal politician, who did his best for our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Chief Razak served his people and Lagos State passionately as Chairman of Epe Local Government Area and Commissioner of Public Transportation.

“He brought a lot of development to Epe as a council boss and also made a lot of positive contributions to turn around public transportation in Lagos during his tenure as member of the State Executive Council.

“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the people of Epe, the Lagos East Senatorial District, and the State as a whole.”

Razak who until his death was a member of Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council, will be laid to rest on Sunday according to Islamic rites.