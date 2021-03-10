APC Making Moves To Lure Gov. Makinde – Aide

Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) was making moves to get the Oyo governor to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement, Adesina noted that the “plot to lure Makinde to the APC” did not come as a surprise.

The governor’s aide said the opposition was scared of a woeful performance in Oyo in the 2023 governorship election.

According to him, Makinde’s “unprecedented achievements” have surpassed the opposition’s imagination.

The Chief Press Secretary said, “Rather than claim that Makinde wants to defect, the truth the APC elements should tell the world is that their party is attempting to lure the performing governor.”

He added that the governor has not bothered to respond to their criticisms because he was focused on service delivery to the people.