APC Membership Revalidation Exercise Unconstitutional — Oshiomhole

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has faulted the ongoing revalidation exercise of party members.

Oshiomhole, who spoke while addressing questions from newsmen after revalidating his membership at Unit 1, ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, said the ongoing revalidation of APC members was contrary to the party’s constitution.

According to him, APC should have said they are updating or reviewing the party’s membership and not revalidation.

His words: “APC is governed by a constitution and not by man, the constitution only provides for registration and I registered as a member of the APC in 2014 under the Interim national chairman Chief Bisi Akande.

“There is nothing in the APC constitution that says a member shall revalidate or renew its membership so revalidation is strange to our constitution.

“I have only done this because I want peace to reign but in doing this, we have to be careful not to create a constitutional breach.”

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have revalidated their membership of the ruling party.