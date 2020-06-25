0 comments

APC National Working Committee Dissolved

President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the current National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

During a virtual meeting at the Presidential Villa, the President called for immediate suspension of all pending litigations involving the party and her members.

President Buhari also ordered the immediate ratification of the primary election conducted in Edo State.

The meeting which commenced at noon also has in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and 15 state governors.

Others in attendance were National Deputy Chairman, Lawal Shuaibu; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; the House majority leader, Hassan Dogowa; and the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Nnenna Ukeje.

Other attendees participated on the meeting virtually as early announced.

