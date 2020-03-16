APC NWC meets Tuesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the party will hold its National Working Committee(NWC) meeting tomorrow, March 17 2020.

BreakingTimes reports that this development is coming shortly after the postponement of its much-publicized National Executive Council(NEC) meeting.

The party is currently embroiled in a crisis over its chairmanship as there is a strong push for the removal of its chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

A press release made available to newsmen, quoted the spokesman of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, as saying: “A meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat by 12 noon.

“All members of the NWC are expected to attend as important matters concerning the party will be considered and deliberated at the meeting.”

Recall that a Court of Appeal on Monday stayed the execution order of a High Court restraining the APC National Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole from further acting in that capacity.