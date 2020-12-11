APC Postpones Nationwide Membership Registration To 2021

By Onwuka Gerald

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its nationwide membership, update and revalidation exercise earlier scheduled to start December 12, 2020.

The announcement was made on Thursday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, John Akpan UdoUdehe.

His words, “On basis of various factors, including the inbound Christmas and End of Year celebrations; as well as the interest of our Christian members; as well as goal of ensuring full participation, the CECPC has decided to move Exercise date to the second week of January 2021.

“The CECPC sincerely regrets any inconveniences brought by the changed date; however, appeals for the understanding of our esteemed membership and the general public.