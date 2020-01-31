APC ready to take over Anambra in 2021 – Chairman

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state, Chief Basil Ejidike has affirmed the party’s readiness to defeat other contending parties for the office of the governor in 2021.

Ejidike who spoke to newsmen on Friday in Awka, Anambra state capital, said the party is now better positioned and organised to take over the leadership in the state.

According to Ejidike, with the poor performance of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the rejection of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in Anambra state, APC is the only party to beat.

He disclosed that, as the Chairman of the party, he was working round the clock with members of the State Working Commitee, (SWC) and other stakeholders to ensure a unison of ideas that would send the ruling APGA party out of the state house.

“Obiano has failed in terms of security, employment, education, food security and infrastructural development. This government has indeed failed, the PDP is not even prepared for leadership and so it behoves on us in the APC to begin to present our ideas and our agenda to the people, in order to win them over,” he said.