APC Sacks Vice-Chairman South South, Hilliard Eta Over Anti Party Activities

By Onwuka Gerald

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Vice Chairman, South-south of the party Ntufam Hilliard Eta has been dismissed by party.

Etta was dismissed following his recent court suit against the party, challenging the unceremonious removal of former national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from office.

The decision was reached after an emergency meeting of APC’s leaders at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

At the end of the meeting, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, told State House correspondents that the party collectively okayed the expulsion of Eta over failure to withdraw the court case initiated against the caretaker committee.

The governor informed newsmen that the tenure of the party’s caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Buni was extended by six months.