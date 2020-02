The Senate on Thursday introduced a bill to establish an agency to de-radicalise repentant Boko Haram insurgents.

The bill christened “National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalization and Integration of Repentant Insurgents in Nigeria (Est, etc) Bill, 2020” was sponsored by former Yobe Governor, Senator Ibrahim Geidam, representing Yobe East Senatorial District.

More details later.