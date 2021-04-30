APC Slyly Blackmails Mbaka, Threatens to Report Clergy to Pope

The All Progressives Congress has threatened to expose and report Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka to the Pope, leader of the Catholic faith for undisclosed crimes if he does not stop making inflammatory statements.

Yekini Nabena, the Deputy national publicity secretary to the APC cautioned the clergy to desist from making statements that could cause instability in the country.

Mbaka had in a viral video asked the National Assembly to initiate impeachment procedures again President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign over increased insecurity in the country.

Reacting to Mbaka’s statement Friday in Abuja, Nabena said it was unfortunate for a man of God “who is supposed to deploy all known spiritual means of averting crisis but rather threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefits while pretending to be speaking for the people.”

“One would wonder who Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time, in fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority. That’s why he paid his tax.

“We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with. If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave a political message for politicians.

“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly. Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there is a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration”, Nabena said.

Nabena further enjoined Christians to “emulate the likes of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG and Pastor WF Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry and many other true men of God who will rather fast and pray to avert a crisis in the country instead of threatening the government of the day”.