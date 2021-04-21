‘APC Stands Alone As A Curse’ — Ose Anenih

Popular Political Commentator, Ose Anenih, says the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), stands alone as a curse.

He was reacting to the report of House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila shutting down a motion seeking urgent resignation of Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

In a tweet, Anenih simply said, “Some will still say APC is the same as PDP. APC stands ALONE as a curse.”

Pantami has been under fire for his comments praising terrorist groups like Al Qaeda and the Taliban. According to details uncovered by Peoples Gazette, the minister also said he was always happy whenever unbelievers were being killed.

While calls for the minister’s resignation have intensified from the leading opposition party PDP, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC have yet to comment on the matter.

Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) at the House plenary on Wednesday, raised a point of order seeking a House debate that would lead to a demand for Pantami’s resignation.

But Elumelu was subsequently shut down by Speaker Gbajabiamila, an APC chieftain who claimed the opposition lawmaker did not raise the point in line with House rules.

While overruling his colleague, Gbajabiamila said, “Your point of order is noted.” No discussion was entertained on the matter afterwards.