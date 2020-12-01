APC Task Prof. Yakubu to Improve Electoral Process Following Senate Confirmation

Idowu Maryam

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has been confirmed as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Senate for a second term of five years.



The confirmation took place on Tuesday after the report of the Senate Committee on INEC, Chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya, All Progressives Congress(APC) Kano South was read at the floor which recommended that Prof. Yakubu be confirmed.



The Senators who spoke before his confirmation took note of his strengths and experience and came to a conclusion that he is highly qualified to be entrusted with another tenure.



By the confirmation, Yakubu will go down in history as the first INEC Chairman to serve for ten years.



Meanwhile, the The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on his reappointment.



The party in a statement on Tuesday signed by Yekini Nabena, its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, charged the INEC boss to improve on the successes already recorded in the electoral process.



The party also urged him to do everything within his power to tackle vote buying, and introduce all laws that will strengthen the electoral process.



“Our election processes are far from perfect, however marked improvements have been recorded in a series of recent elections conducted. The task before Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the election management body he leads is to strive further in being unbiased and apolitical.

“Technological innovations recently introduced and deployed by INEC has greatly improved the credibility and efficiency of our election processes. We must continue to support and invest in these innovations”.

The Party also urged INEC to continually embark on regular voter education and sensitization to improve voter turnout and check illegalities such as vote buying and other emerging frauds in our electioneering processes.

“In all elections, valid votes must count and the majority will of the electorate must prevail. This is a creed INEC and indeed all partisans must subscribe to in the interest of our democracy” APC stated.