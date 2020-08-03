APC United Kingdom Calls For The Dismissal Of NOA’s Boss,Abari

Members of the All Progressives Congress,APC, United Kingdom chapter has called for the removal of the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Garba Abari over what it decribed as ineffective and non responsive attitude towards its constitutional duties in the agency.

The group in a passionate appeal to the Nigerian government on its twitter handle urged the President Muhammadu Buhari to take urge to steps on its recommendations in other to help the agency carry out the purpose for which it was created effectively.

In what seem like a recommendation letter, the group said, “We would like to recommend that Garba Abari be dismissed (sacked) from NOA urgently due to very poor performance, tardiness/absenteeism and zero capacity to manage agency or deliver tasks.

“This is Nigeria’s agency that should be leading and disseminating Nigerian government initiatives. National Orientation Agency is the most ineffective, non responsive, unproductive and unserious agency in Nigeria.

“Please save Nigeria from this embarrassment called NOA Nigeria headed by inept Garba Abari.

“At this critical phase of the coronavirus NOA’s website is inaccessible, infected with Trojans while it’s twitter handle has again been suspended”.

The National Orientation Agency of Nigeria established in 1993 is the body tasked with communicating government policy, staying abreast of public opinion, and promoting patriotism, national unity, and development of Nigerian society.

The Agency is also saddled with the responsibility of consistently raising awareness, provide timely and credible feedback; positively change attitudes, values and behaviours; accurately and adequately inform; and sufficiently mobilize citizens to act in ways that promote peace, harmony; and national development.