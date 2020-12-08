APC Youths Okay Ali Modu As National Party Chairman

By Adejumo Enock

The Coalition of All Progressive Congress, APC Youth has declared its support for Alhaji Ali Modu, Borno State Former Governor to become the next national chairman of the Party.

In a joint statement signed by the national president, Musa Muhammad and national secretary of the coalition, Godwin Terwase Kugba noted that the Former Governor cannot be intimidated nor manipulated.

According to the statement, “His Excellency Distinguish Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, a man of timber and caliber, a man that cannot be manipulated, cannot be intimidated, no amount of ‘Ghana must go’ that can sway his stance on any issue, a man of proven integrity with vast experience as a senator, a two- term governor, a grassroots politician, a bridge builder, an embodiment of democracy with full fledged knowledge on internal party democracy”.

Relatedly, the coalition Impels the former Senator to contest at the next year’s convention for the post of APC national chairman.

The coalition added that they have unflinching trust and confidence in his ability to make the party attain a greater heights.