APC’s NEC In Emergency Meeting At Abuja

By Adejumo Enock

The All Progressive Congress,APC, National Executive Committee (NEC) has assembled at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja for an emergency meeting.

The Party scheduled this meeting to delibrate on its national leadership.

The Governor of Yobe State who is also the national chairman of the APC’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni had led the President, Mohammadu Buhari and other members of the Party’s NEC into the meeting

Ahmad Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives respectively were also in attendance