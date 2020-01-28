APGA chief tells NASS not to declare Kalu seat vacant

A member of Board of Trustees of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, Dr David Bourdex, on Monday asked the National Assembly not to declare vacant the Abia North Senatorial seat, occupied by Orji Uzor Kalu.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Lagos had last year sentenced Kalu to 12 years’ imprisonment, for diverting the sum of N7.2bn while in office as the governor of Abia State.

Bourdex, who was also the APGA candidate for Abia North Senatorial seat in the 2019 general elections, said, “It is preposterous and presumptuous to make such a demand to declare his seat vacant.

“Granted that the wheel of justice grinds slowly and surely, those of us in politics should strive to follow the rule of law without doing anything to circumvent the process. We should stand for fairness; and patience is necessary to ensure that justice is done both for the state and citizens and society at large.”