Apostle Osagiede, Co-Founder, Spirit And Life Church Dies At 62

By Seun Adeuyi

Her Grace, Apostle, Mrs Debrah Eunice Gordon Osagiede, the General Overseer, Spirit and Life Bible Church, (SLFBC) has gone to the great beyond.

The great preacher died after a brief illness at the age of 62.

Mrs. Osagiede, a retired Police Commissioner, was the wife of Apostle Dr Gordon Erhauyi Osagiede (late).

Before her death, she was also the President of Godhead Prayer Ministry.

A statement issued by her son, Gordon Osagiede Jr, on behalf of the family said that she passed on on Monday morning after a brief illness.

According to the statement: “The Name of the Lord is a strong tower and is mighty.

“We serve a Good and Gracious God who will never leave us nor forsake us.

“Beloved what I’m about to share with you won’t be easy to take and I know it is only by the Grace and the Love of God that we shall overcome.

“As the Word of God tells us to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

“I am informing you beloved with a pained heart that Our Mummy, the First Lady of Global Evangelism, Daughter of Jesus Christ to the Nation’s has gone to be with her Heavenly FATHER.”

The type of illness that lead to her death was still unknown as at the time of filing this report.

Until her death she was the founder of the following ministries:

SLFBC Youth Fellowship: The SLFBC Youth Fellowship is made of all Jesus Lifer Youths.

AGOS: A Scholarship support Scheme, initiated by Apostle Deb’rah.

Jesus Women Ministry: This fellowship is made up of Holy Spirit filled ladies, living holy sanctified.

Apostle Foundation: Apostle Foundation was initiated on behalf of the Founding Bishop to help with the support and empowerment of young growing ministers in the body of Christ and also reach out to the under privileged.