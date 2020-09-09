Apple Schedules Event For Next Week, Increasing iPhone 12 Speculations

Technology giant Apple has announced that it will hold an event next week, increasing hopes that the design of the highly anticipated latest iPhone or other new products will be released.

The event is scheduled to be streamed on its website next Tuesday, September 15. Apple typically holds its new product launch event in early September at its headquarters. The company’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June was also held online-only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has been widely expected to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities towards the end of the year.

The iPhone 12 is the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultra-fast wireless network. Analysts expect the 5G iPhone to generate a “supercycle” of device upgrades, potentially prompting millions of people to buy the new device.

Next week might not be the date anticipations are eased however, as questions for months about whether supply chain issues caused by the pandemic would delay the release of the new iPhone resurface.

Apple has already said new iPhones will be shipped slightly later than usual this year.

“Last year, we started selling iPhones in late September,” Apple CFO Luca Maestri said during the company’s most recent earnings call. “This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later.”

The company’s September product event usually also includes the latest designs for other products, such as the iPad and the Apple Watch. Last year, Apple also revealed details on its Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade services.

Apple may also unveil at the event both lower- and higher-end Apple Watches, a smaller HomePod speaker and the first-ever Apple branded over-the-ear headphones, according to Synovus Trust Company senior portfolio manager Daniel Morgan.

CNN