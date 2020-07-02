Apple To Reclose 30 More Stores In The U.S. Due To Rising #COVID19 Cases

As COVID-19 cases rapidly rise in several regions around the United States (US), Apple will close 30 additional stores, by Thursday, the company said, bringing the total number of reclosures in the U.S. to 77.
Stores in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Oklahoma will close Thursday. Other stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah are closed as of Wednesday. Apple has 271 stores in the U.S.
“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” an Apple spokesman was quoted to have said in a statement.
Apple was one of the first companies to shut its stores around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. has now confirmed more than 2.76 million COVID-19 cases and 130,643 related deaths, according to Worldometer, which is tracking COID-19 statistics.
Worldwide, more than 10.74 million cases and 517,518 related deaths have been reported, according to Worldometer.
On Wednesday Night, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 790 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths in Nigeria.
Till date, 26484 cases have been confirmed, 10152 cases have been discharged and 603 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The 790 new cases are reported from 21 states- Delta(166), Lagos(120), Enugu(66), FCT(65), Edo(60), Ogun(43), Kano(41), Kaduna(39), Ondo(33), Rivers(32), Bayelsa(29), Katsina(21), Imo(20), Kwara(18), Oyo(11), Abia(10), Benue(6), Gombe(4), Yobe(2), Bauchi(2), Kebbi(2).