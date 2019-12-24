0 comments

Apprehend Attackers of Jonathan’s Home Now, PDP Charges Regime

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the Buhari Regime to immediately track down and apprehend the gunmen that violently attacked the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Otuoke, Bayelsa State. The party describes the attack on the home of the former President as extremely disturbing and demanded for an extensive investigation into the incident. Our party insists that the gun attack is a direct threat on the life and safety of the former President and members of his family and as such the assailants must be tracked down. The party also commiserates with the families of the security personnel killed in the attack and urges Security agencies to go after the assailants as well as rescue those reportedly abducted during the attack.
Signed: Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary

