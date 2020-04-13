0 comments

‘Araba Nla’ Singer, Yemi Oluwadaisi Is Dead

by on April 13, 2020
 

Nigerian gospel musician and producer,  Yemi Oluwadaisi is reportedly dead.

The demise of the late presenter of ‘How E Be’ programme on Faaji 106.5 FM was revealed, on Monday April 13th, by a Journalist, Lara Wise via Facebook.

The voice-over artiste was also co-producer of the ‘Oyela’ morning show on Faaji 106.5 FM. She also sang the popular ‘Araba Nla’ gospel song.

Journalist Lara Wise wrote:

“I lost a friend yesterday.
I didn’t know she passed
A mutual friend called from Australia to inform me this morning
Yemi Yemi Oluwadaisi
‘Ore-Ore’
Rest In Peace dear sister.
You have joined the heavenly choir”

