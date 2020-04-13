‘Araba Nla’ Singer, Yemi Oluwadaisi Is Dead

Nigerian gospel musician and producer, Yemi Oluwadaisi is reportedly dead.
The demise of the late presenter of ‘How E Be’ programme on Faaji 106.5 FM was revealed, on Monday April 13th, by a Journalist, Lara Wise via Facebook.
The voice-over artiste was also co-producer of the ‘Oyela’ morning show on Faaji 106.5 FM. She also sang the popular ‘Araba Nla’ gospel song.
Journalist Lara Wise wrote:
“I lost a friend yesterday.
I didn’t know she passed
A mutual friend called from Australia to inform me this morning
Yemi Yemi Oluwadaisi
‘Ore-Ore’
Rest In Peace dear sister.
You have joined the heavenly choir”
#COVID19: “How In The World Are They Going To Deal With This?” — Melinda Gates Scared That Dead Bodies Will Be Seen In The Streets of African Countries