‘Araba Nla’ Singer, Yemi Oluwadaisi Is Dead

Nigerian gospel musician and producer, Yemi Oluwadaisi is reportedly dead.

The demise of the late presenter of ‘How E Be’ programme on Faaji 106.5 FM was revealed, on Monday April 13th, by a Journalist, Lara Wise via Facebook.

The voice-over artiste was also co-producer of the ‘Oyela’ morning show on Faaji 106.5 FM. She also sang the popular ‘Araba Nla’ gospel song.

Journalist Lara Wise wrote:

“I lost a friend yesterday.

I didn’t know she passed

A mutual friend called from Australia to inform me this morning

Yemi Yemi Oluwadaisi

‘Ore-Ore’

Rest In Peace dear sister.

You have joined the heavenly choir”