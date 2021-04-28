Archbishop Chukwuma To Buhari: Resign Now, Nigeria Is Boiling

Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Archbishop of Enugu Eccleciastical Province, Anglican Communion, on Wednesday, asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to leave office.

Speaking at a press briefing to mark his 31st Episcopal ordination, Archbishop Chukwuma said Buhari’s Government should step aside if it cannot pull the country out of the present security quagmire.

The Archbishop said Nigerians had lost total confidence in Buhari’s administration and for that he should consider stepping aside to avoid pushing the country into a coup situation.

He lamented the endless security challenges and killings across the country, saying: “we are calling on the Government to declare security emergency because things have got out of hand and if they can’t do something about it, let them leave the Government.

“They should not move this country to coup situation.

“The Federal Government under Buhari has failed the nation, and we have no confidence any more on them.

“We have lost confidence in the economy, we have lost confidence in the political system, we have lost confidence in governance, we have lost confidence in security and something must be done.

“If it is not done, I predict a revolution and it will be such that even the high and mighty will have no hiding place.”

He also described the present National Assembly as the worst in the history of the country.