Archbishop Of Canterbury Condemns Lekki Shooting, #JallianwalaBagh Massacre

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby has condemned in strong terms the deliberate killing of peaceful protesters in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

He gave the disclosure via his twitter handle.

He described the killing of peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate as outrageous and inhumane.

Archbishop Welby also condemned the killings of Muslims, Christians, Hindus by the British government’s troops in 1919.

He also stated that despite being a British citizen, it changes nothing that the United Kingdom has committed appalling acts of violence.

“Just over a year ago, I visited the site of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, India; I felt a great sense of grief, humility and profound shame”.

He advised Nigerians further to not continue in the path of violence, but should instead embrace peace, justice and reconciliation.

