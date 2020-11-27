Aregbesola Lauds Oyetola as He Marks Two Years in Office

By Adejumo Enock



Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has described Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as a worthy successor who weathered the storm of governance.



This was contained in a congratulatory letter with reference RARE/PM/S. 173 addressed to the Osun State Governor.



He hailed the Governor as he marked his 2nd year in office, saying that Oyetola has navigated the challenges of his second year of his administration.



The Statement reads, “I Congratulate you on the second anniversary of your administration”.



The Ex-Governor stated that he looks back with pride and nostalgia the hard-fought battle of his election and the continuation of progressive administration in Osun State.



Aregbesola in his statement said, “There have been challenges along the line – the inclement national financial weather, the COVID-19 pandemic and others not so significant. But you have weathered the storm admirably and steadied the ship of state.



“The challenges will no doubt present a new format as you step into the third year. These are heightened political participation, pressure to deliver more dividends of democracy and increased demands from the political system. I have no doubt that you will cope nicely.



“Please continue to make the welfare of the people your biggest concern. They are the reason of state. Without them there will be no government or any political office to occupy.



The Former Governor Once again, congratulated Oyetola, as he wished him a resounding success in office and every aspect of his life.



“My kind regards to the good wife, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola and the entire cabinet of the State of Osun”.