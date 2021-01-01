Arewa Consultative Forum Asks FG To Take Action As Terrorists Smuggle Weapons Into Nigeria

By Adejumo Enock

The Arewa Consultative Forum , ACF has called on the Nigerian Government to be cautious of what is entering the Country from other neighboring countries through Sokoto and Zamfara State.

The Forum stated that camels are being used to carry deadly weapons into the country from these regions.

This was contained in a statement by ACF, National Chairman, Audu Ogbeh on Thursday.

The Forum in its statement said weapons are imported from a neighbouring country through Sokoto and Zamfara states.

ACF stated, “At the last meeting of our National Executive Council, NEC, in October 2020, our members, particularly from Sokoto and Zamfara, reported that large consignments of camels were crossing our borders into Nigeria with a lot of baggage on their backs on a daily basis”.

“And they observed that nobody checks their baggage and nobody knows what is being brought into Nigeria. The question Arewa Consultative Forum would like to ask the security agencies is what are the camels carrying and where they are heading?”.

The Statement in part reads, “The ACF is alarmed that this kind of situation should persist at a time when weapons of all kinds are coming into our country and worsening the climate of terror and national uncertainty”.

“It is clear now from what we know that, as victims pay ransoms to the kidnappers the money is instantly converted to more sophisticated weapons and instruments of death by the kidnappers. The capacity of these terrorists is rising by the day and we are not far from the moment when the terrorist will become better armed than our accredited security agencies”.

Furthermore, “The ACF wants to alert the government about this situation, if they are not aware of it and if they are aware of it, to ask what they are doing about it. Already, it is speculated that weapons as dangerous as Rocket Propelled Grenades RPGs, and anti-aircraft guns are part of the cargo ferried by camels freely into our country from neighbouring countries”. The statement reads.