Arewa Youths Insist A Southerner Should Be Allowed To Succeed Buhari

Northern youths under the aegis of the Arewa Youths for Peace and Security, AYPS, has said the south should be allowed to produce Nigeria’s President in the 2023 elections.

President of the group Salisu Magaji in a statement on Sunday said if the South is allowed to produce the nation’s next president it will further strengthen the unity of Nigeria.

Their support is coming days after president Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew Mamman Daura said competence should be considered for the next President in 2023 rather than zoning.

According to Magaji it will be unfair not to allow the South take another shot at the presidency under the zoning arrangement before it is dropped.

He however explained that the group did not totally disagree with Daura’s position on zoning as Nigerians should prepare to get to the point where credibility, competency, qualifications amongst other should be considered before electing a person for the nation’s number one seat rather than zoning.

Nevertheless it is in the interest of equity, fairness and justice the South should first produce a President before zoning is jettisoned, he added

He said, “Our view is that we support and encourage the zoning of the 2023 presidency to the South. They have a chance to bring a credible and competent candidate to run for 2023 presidency.

“Our position is that the North should support the South for the peace, stability and tranquility of the nation,” they reiterated.

“It is our belief now that if we say the North should continue after President Buhari ends his second tenure it will affect the cohesion as nation and destroy its fabric.

“So our candid advice is that the North should step aside to allow a Southerner to succeed Buhari. It is a sacrifice we must encourage. It is a sacrifice we must partake.”

They further advised those applauding Daura for his postulation of discarding zoning and replacing it with competence to tarry awhile.