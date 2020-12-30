Argentina Legalizes Abortion

By Onwuka Gerald

Argentina on Wednesday became the biggest country in Latin America to legalize abortion, a landmark vote in a secluded region and a victory for a grassroots movement that turned years of rallies into political power.

President Alberto Fernández, has promised to sign the bill into law, hence making it legal and okay for women to terminate pregnancies for any reason up to 14 weeks. According to him, there will be exceptions allowed for rape cases or situation where the pregnancy poses threat to the woman’s health.

Other countries in Latin America to allow abortion on request includes, Uruguay, Cuba and Guyana.

Argentina, before now had previously approved of abortion rape cases or if the pregnancy presented a risk to the woman’s health.

Meanwhile, the Americas Deputy Director for Human Rights Watch, Tamara Taraciuk Broner speaking on the issue, said, “Legalizing abortion in Argentina is an immense achievement that safeguards fundamental rights and will also inspire change in Latin America.