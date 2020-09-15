Arik Air Resume Flight Operations After Workers Protest Non Payment of Salaries 

Arik Air resumed flights operations on Tuesday a day after Aviation unions shut down its operations over non payment of workers salaries.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria had shut down their operations on Monday after the workers noticed that all efforts made to resolve the issues failed.

Spokesman for the airline, Adebanji Ola in a statement revealed that it commenced flight operations early Tuesday morning.

He said, “The management of Arik Air (In Receivership) is pleased to announce the resumption of normal flight operations after Monday’s disruption by a group of unionists.

“All our early morning flights for Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 operated in and out of Lagos on schedule and all other flights for the day will operate as scheduled.

“Once again, we apologize to all our valued customers for the disruption to their travel plans on Monday and assure them of our resolve to continually adhere to safety standards.

“Passengers with tickets who could not fly on Monday can modify such tickets at no extra cost to travel at any time.

“We thank our esteemed customers for their understanding, confidence and support during this period. “

The workers had demanded payment of outstanding salaries arrears sine the month of April, signing of Conditions of Service, remittance of Pension, Tax, and statutory deductions to the appropriate authorities, and to resolve other anti-labour issues.